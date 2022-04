Captain Tsubasa: Kids Dream Manga Ends with 5th Volume, Sequel Begins

Kunikazu Toda's Captain Tsubasa : Kids Dream spinoff manga ended on Monday. Toda is launching a sequel manga titled Captain Tsubasa : Boys Dream in this year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Captain Tsubasa Magazine on Tuesday.

Toda launched the manga in Saikyō Jump in April 2018. Captain Tsubasa manga creator Yōichi Takahashi is credited with the original work. The manga was scheduled to move to Captain Tsubasa magazine this month.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

Captain Tsubasa Magazine , a spinoff magazine of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine that focuses on the franchise , launched in Japan in April 2020.