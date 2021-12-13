Captain Tsubasa: Kids Dream Manga Moves to Captain Tsubasa Magazine in April

The 10th issue of Shueisha 's Captain Tsubasa Magazine revealed on December 4 that Kunikazu Toda's Captain Tsubasa : Kids Dream spinoff manga will move from Saikyō Jump to Captain Tsubasa Magazine in April. Also, Captain Tsubasa Magazine will go on a 3-month hiatus. The next issue will launch in early April instead of February.

Toda launched the manga in Saikyō Jump in April 2018. Captain Tsubasa manga creator Yōichi Takahashi is credited with the original work. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

Captain Tsubasa Magazine , a new spinoff magazine of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine that focuses on the franchise , launched in Japan in April 2020.