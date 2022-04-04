Weaver Band to Break Up Next February

Rock band Weaver announced on their official website on Sunday that they will disband on February 26, 2023, after 18 years of activity. The band will have their last live performances at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA on February 11, and at Kobe Kokusai Kaikankokusai Hall on February 26.

The band explained that the current COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for the band to conduct any band activity, and the band arrived at the conclusion to disband after discussing their thoughts.

The band members Yuji Sugimoto, Shota Okuno, and Toru Kawabe were all schoolmates in high school, and formed the band in 2004 when they were still in high school. The band made their major debut with the single "Hakuchōmu" in 2009. The band performed the theme songs for such anime as Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Poco's Udon World , Sagrada Reset , and revisions .