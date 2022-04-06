AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative Sequel Game's Trailer Previews New Gameplay Features

Virtual Reality, Truth Reenactment, Wink Psync previewed for June 24 game

Spike Chunsoft began streaming on Tuesday a gameplay trailer for AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative , the sequel game to Kōtarō Uchikoshi 's AI: The Somnium Files . The video previews the new Virtual Reality, Truth Reenactment, and Wink Psync segments.

The game will get costume and t-shirt DLC that will be available until July 14.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam in North America and Europe on June 24. The game was originally scheduled for a worldwide spring launch.

The story will feature new characters Ryuki and Tama.

Spike Chunsoft describes the new game:

Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found...until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings...

The game will have both regular and collector's editions, with the latter including an Aiba figure, an art book, and a soundtrack.

AI: The Somnium Files launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in September 2019.

Source: Press release