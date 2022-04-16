Drifting Home Anime Film's New Promo Video Previews Zutomayo's Insert Song

Studio Colorido ( A Whisker Away , Penguin Highway ) revealed a new promotional video on Saturday for its new full-length anime film Drifting Home ( Ame o Tsugeru Hyōryū Danchi ). The video previews the insert song "Natsugare" (Summer Slump) by the band Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni. (Zutomayo). Zutomayo is also performing the film's theme song. The collaboration will mark the first time Zutomayo is performing a song for an anime.

The film will stream on Netflix in 2022 worldwide, and will also screen in theaters in Japan. The film will be Studio Colorido 's third full-length anime film.

Hiroyasu Ishida ( Penguin Highway , Fumiko's Confession ) is directing the anime, and he is also writing the script alongside Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File ) and Minaka Sakamoto ( Babylon ). Akihiro Nagae ( Fastening Days ) is designing the characters, and Fumi Katō ( Penguin Highway animation director) is the assistant character designer. Umitarō Abe ( Penguin Highway ) is composing the music. Twin Engine is in charge of planning.

The "adventure fantasy as summer ends" anime centers on Kōsuke and his childhood friend Natsume. The two recently entered sixth grade, and are entering an awkward phase in their friendship and have started avoiding one another. One day during summer vacation, they visit an apartment building with that is about to be demolished, where the two of them used to live. Suddenly, Kōsuke, Natsume, and their friends get wrapped up in a strange phenomenon, and the whole building is surrounded by an ocean. The group of friends must try to find their way home from the drifting building.



