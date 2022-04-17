The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Light Novels Get TV Anime

The "Overlap Bunko 9th Anniversary Online Event" announced on Sunday that a television anime adaptation of Yū Okano 's The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ( Nozomanu Fushi no Bōkensha ) light novel series has been green-lit.

The novels' illustrator Jaian drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

J-Novel Club is publishing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the dark fantasy story:

Rentt Faina, a twenty-five- year-old adventurer, has been hacking away at monsters for a decade. However, without much talent for the job, Rentt finds himself stuck hunting Slimes and Goblins for meager amounts of coin every day. Little does he know, all this is about to change when he comes across a seemingly undiscovered path in the Labyrinth of the Moon's Reflection. What awaits him at the end of the path, however, is neither treasure nor riches, but a legendary dragon that wastes no time swallowing him whole! Waking up a short time later, Rentt finds himself not quite dead, but not very alive either— He is nothing more than a pile of bones! Armed with nothing but his trusty sword, tool belt, and ghoulish new looks, Rentt sets off on his quest as a newly reborn Skeleton to achieve Existential Evolution, hoping to one day return to civilization with a more human form. Will Rentt succeed, or will the labyrinth consume him for the rest of his un-death...?

Okano launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, and OVERLAP published the first volume with illustrations by Jaian in October 2017. The 10th volume will ship in Japan on April 25.

A manga adaptation by Haiji Nakasone launched on OVERLAP's Comic Gardo website in November 2017. The ninth manga volume will ship in Japan on April 25.

Source: Comic Natalie