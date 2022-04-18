El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Game Gets Switch Version

More details to be announced on April 28

Game developer Crim's president Sawaki Takeyasu announced on Monday that the El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron game is getting a port for Nintendo Switch. More details will be announced on April 28, the first day of the 11th anniversary exhibition of the game.

Takeyasu had announced last September that he was seeking a programmer to assist with a planned Switch port for the game. The port is specifically of the game's recent PC release via Steam .

The game shipped for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in April 2011, followed by a North American release in August 2011 and a European release in September 2011. The El Shaddai Social Battle game for Android devices launched in 2012. Takeyasu acquired all intellectual property rights for the game from Ignition Entertainment in May 2013, and the El Shaddai Coin&Epic Android and iOS game launched in August 2013.

The PC version launched via Steam in September 2021.

Source: Sawaki Takeyasu's Twitter account via Gematsu