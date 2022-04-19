Fruits Basket -prelude- Compilation Film's BD Release to Include New 8-Page Manga

Blu-ray Disc to release on June 24

The official website for the Fruits Basket -prelude- compilation film revealed on Tuesday that the film's Blu-ray Disc release on June 24 will include a new eight-page manga that original manga creator Natsuki Takaya drew for the release. The website revealed a sample page from the manga:

The film opened in 25 theaters in Japan on February 18, and sold 20,000 tickets in its first two days to earn 33 million yen (about US$287,000). The film topped the mini-theater rankings for the weekend of February 19-20. The film earned 130 million yen (about US$1.12 million) in its first 18 days in theaters.

The film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story. Additionally, filmgoers from February 18 to March 4 received a 20-page booklet with a 16-page epilogue manga story newly created by Takaya.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast returned for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro voices Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya voices Katsuya Honda. A special edition Blu-ray Disc release of the film became available on the same day it opened in theaters.

Ōhashi Trio performed the film's theme song "Niji to Kaito" (Rainbow and Kite).