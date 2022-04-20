GKIDS to Release Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water TV Anime With 4K Restoration

GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the North American rights for Gainax 's science-fiction adventure anime Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water , and it will release the series on home video, based on a new 4K restoration.

GKIDS describes the story:

It's 1889 and people from around the globe are flocking to Paris to see scientific achievements at the Exposition Universelle despite rumors of dangers lurking in the oceans. While attending the fair, teenaged inventor Jean meets Nadia, a mysterious girl who possesses a highly sought-after crystal called Blue Water. Pursued by nefarious forces, the pair journey by sea and by sky to escape their would-be captors and to discover the secret of the crystal.

The staff featured director Hideaki Anno ( Neon Genesis Evangelion , His and Her Circumstances ), character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Royal Space Force - The Wings of Honnêamise , Evangelion , Summer Wars ), sound director Katsunori Shimizu ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , Fushigi Yugi ), and musical composer Shiro Sagisu ( Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi , Evangelion ).

Sentai Filmworks previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The anime was previously released on video tape by Streamline Pictures , and on video tape and DVD by ADV Films .

Source: Press release