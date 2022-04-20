Netflix Considers Low-Cost Streaming Tier With Ads, After 1st Drop in Subscribers in a Decade

Service lost 200,000 subscriptions in Q1 2022, projects loss of 2 million more in Q2

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on Tuesday that the company is considering introducing an ad-supported streaming tier at a lower subscription cost. Hastings said, "Those that have followed Netflix know that I've been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much as I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense."

Hastings' statement follows Netflix 's Tuesday announcement of a decrease of about 200,000 subscribers from January to March — far below the company's earlier projection of a gain of 2.5 million subscribers. This is the service's first drop in subscriptions in a decade.

Netflix attributed the drop to its already high household penetration, account password sharing, and increasing competition. It also cited broader economic factors such as inflation and the war in Ukraine. ( Netflix 's suspension in Russia alone resulted in a loss of 700,000 subscriptions.) The drop in subscriptions led to Netflix 's stock price dropping about 25%.

Netflix projects a further decrease of around 2 million subscribers in the April-June quarter. The addition of a low-cost ad-supported subscription would be one attempt by the company to stem the subscriber bleed.

The streaming service only recently implemented a price increase in subscription plans in the United States and Canada earlier this year.

Meanwhile, anime streaming service Crunchyroll recently removed its long-running free ad-supported simulcast viewing option in the beginning of the spring anime season in April, with only a few exceptions. (Some spring season titles are available for free ad-supported viewing for their first three episodes a week after they premiere, and older titles are still available for free with ads.) The service previously allowed free ad-supported streaming for simulcast titles one week after an episode premiered.

Disney+ , another streaming service that is adding more anime titles, plans to roll out an ad-supported subscription tier in the United States and Canada in late 2022, and then roll it out overseas next year.

Source: IndieWire (Christian Blauvelt) (link 2: Tony Maglio)