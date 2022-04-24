Even if Tempest Switch Game Launches on June 9

The official website for the even if Tempest visual novel announced on Tuesday that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch digitally on June 9. Visual novel developer Voltage began streaming a promotional trailer for the game on its YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The game will be Voltage 's first original release for Switch. The release will include both Japanese and English text. Voltage describes the game:

In a world where witch trials and witch hunts are commonplace. Though born the daughter of a marquess, the heroine suffers physical and spiritual violence at the hands of her stepmother day in and day out. In the midst of her suffering, a witch offers her a terrific power. The Fatal Rewind. Through death, she can go back in time. And though she succeeds in changing her life, she invites upon herself an even greater tragedy. The curtain rises on the Carnival, and this witch trial shall herald the end.

Ayane Ushio ( Norn9 ) is directing the game and writing the scenario. Norita ( Runlimit ) is drawing the illustrations. Minoru Akiba is drawing the background art. Shunsuke Tsuchiya ( Another Eden ) is composing the soundtrack. Shihoko Hirata is performing the game's theme song.

The game will be fully voiced (excluding the heroine), and stars: Shōya Chiba , Yu-ki Fujisawa, Makoto Furukawa , Tasuku Hatanaka , Naomi Iida , Kaito Ishikawa , Yuichi Jose , Tetsuya Kakihara , Ryūichi Kijima , Suzuko Mimori , Sho Nogami , Natsume Oki, Noriaki Sugiyama , Shunsuke Takeuchi , and Hiroyuki Tsunakawa .

Source: even if Tempest's website and Twitter account via Siliconera