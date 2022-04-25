The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Visions Both Get Manga Adaptations

The May issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that both the Star Wars: Visions anthology anime and The Mandalorian spinoff series for the Star Wars franchise will have manga adaptations that will debut in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

A number of manga creators will work on the manga adaptation of Star Wars: Visions . Kamome Shirahama ( Witch Hat Atelier ), who drew the character designs for "The Elder" short in the anthology, will draw an adaptation of that short for the magazine's June issue. The other artists include:

Star Wars: Visions is an anthology of nine animated shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios. Studios such as Trigger , Kinema Citrus , Kamikaze Douga , Science SARU , Production I.G , and Geno Studio produced the shorts. The anthology debuted on Disney+ in September 2021.

Ōsawa will also draw the manga adaptation of The Mandalorian . The original series is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise , and centers on a lone bounty hunter of the Mandalorian warrior culture, and his efforts to track down and later protect a Force Sensitive infant of the same species as Yoda. The show had two eight-episode seasons in 2019 and 2021, and will have a third season.