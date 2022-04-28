Golden Kamuy's Satoru Noda Relaunches Supinamarada! Ice Hockey Manga

Noda's debut work ran from 2011 to 2012 with 6 volumes

The combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Satoru Noda will relaunch his Supinamarada! ice hockey sports manga. The magazine did not reveal the date of the relaunch. Noda's Golden Kamuy manga also ended in the same issue.

The manga is set in Tomakomai in Hokkaido, and centers on top ice skater and Olympic hopeful Rō Shirakawa. When a sudden death in the family dashes his Olympic dreams, he meets the Genma brothers, a pair of hockey players, who introduce him to a new world of sports on the ice.

The manga was Noda's debut work before Golden Kamuy . Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in July 2011, and ended it in November 2012. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Noda launched his Golden Kamuy manga in Young Jump in 2014. Shueisha published the manga's 29th volume on April 19. Shueisha will release the 30th volume on June 17, and the 31st and final volume on July 19.

The manga inspired an anime, and the first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub . The fourth season will premiere in October.