GrimGrimoire OnceMore Remastered Game's Trailer Previews Battles, Familiars

Game launches for PS4, Switch on July 28

Nippon Ichi Software began streaming on Friday a new trailer for GrimGrimoire OnceMore , its remaster of Vanillware's GrimGrimoire PlayStation 2 game, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The gameplay video previews battles and familiars:

The game will launch in Japan on July 28.

The 2D real-time strategy game's remaster will include improved high-resolution visuals, new voice recordings, and new features such as "Great Magic" and "Skill Trees." There will be new fast-forward and in-battle save options, as well as a new hard difficulty.

The cast includes:

The original game launched for PS2 in 2007 in Japan and in the West.

