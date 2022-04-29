News
GrimGrimoire OnceMore Remastered Game's Trailer Previews Battles, Familiars
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches for PS4, Switch on July 28
Nippon Ichi Software began streaming on Friday a new trailer for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, its remaster of Vanillware's GrimGrimoire PlayStation 2 game, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The gameplay video previews battles and familiars:
The game will launch in Japan on July 28.
The 2D real-time strategy game's remaster will include improved high-resolution visuals, new voice recordings, and new features such as "Great Magic" and "Skill Trees." There will be new fast-forward and in-battle save options, as well as a new hard difficulty.
The cast includes:
- Iori Saeki as Lillet Blan
-
Miharu Hanai as Margarita Surprise
- Teruo Seki as Gammel Dore
- Hiromichi Tezuka as Advocat
The original game launched for PS2 in 2007 in Japan and in the West.
Source: Nippon Ichi Software's YouTube channel via Siliconera