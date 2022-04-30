Spy Classroom Manga's 1st Part Ends; Manga Adaptations of 2nd, 3rd Novel Volumes Launch in June

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Kaname Seu 's manga adaptation of Takemachi 's Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room ) light novel series on Wednesday, but revealed that the manga will continue with two different serializations running at the same time. Just as the first part of Seu's manga adapted the first novel volume, the two upcoming manga serializations will adapt the second and third light novel volumes, respectively. Both manga will debut in Monthly Comic Alive on June 27.

Benishake will draw the adaptation of the second novel volume (preview image in black and white below left in the image above), while Seu will return and draw the adaptation of the third volume (illustration by Seu pictured top in above image).

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launches the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. The seventh novel volume shipped on March 19, and the second short story anthology shipped in December 2021. Seu launched the novels' manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020, and the second volume of the manga shipped in August 2021. Yen Press published the second volume of the novels in English on January 25, and also published the first manga volume on January 25.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation.