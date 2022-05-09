Teasing Master Takagi-san Anime Film's Trailer Previews Story, Yuiko Ōhara's Theme Song

Film opens in Japan on June 10

The official website for the anime based on Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga began streaming a trailer on Monday for Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , the franchise's upcoming anime film. The trailer previews Yuiko Ōhara 's theme song "Hajimari no Natsu" (The Beginning of Summer).

The film will open in Japan on June 10. In the film's story, Takagi and Nishikata are in their final year of middle school, and have both anxiety and hope for the future. During the summer of their final year, on the day before summer vacation starts, the two find a kitten that they name Hana. They decide to take care of the kitten themselves until they can find its mother. Inori Minase plays Hana, and Haruka Tomatsu plays a pet shop employee named Ōta.

The main staff from the anime's third season will return for the film. Hiroaki Akagi is directing the film at Shin-Ei Animation , while Hiroko Fukuda is credited for composition, as well as penning the script alongside fellow third season scriptwriters Aki Itami and Kanichi Katou . Aya Takano is once again designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi returns from previous seasons to compose the music.

The television anime's third season Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ) premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block on January 7. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and the upcoming film, and is streaming the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE is also streaming the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub. The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

Funimation describes the story:

Tired of being mercilessly teased by his classmate Takagi, Nishikata has vowed to get her back and successfully tease the girl that's made him blush countless times. After all, if you blush, you lose! But getting vengeance isn't so easy when every attempt blows up in his face. Will Nishikata ever make Takagi blush or will he gain something more fulfilling from his bumbling attempts?

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1&2 Gakki (Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st and 2nd Semester), an expanded version of the virtual reality (VR) anime of the manga, launched for the Oculus Quest in December 2020. A new smartphone game for the franchise was slated to launch on March 25, but is now indefinitely delayed.