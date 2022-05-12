News
Mario Strikers: Battle League Switch Game's Trailer Previews Characters, Gear, Clubs
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches on June 10
Nintendo began streaming on Thursday a new overview trailer for its Mario Strikers: Battle League Switch game. The video previews abilities, characters, gear, and clubs.
The game will launch on June 10.
Nintendo describes the game:
Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules—do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting special shots. Super Mario series mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi put their cleats (and stats) to the pitch and will stop at nothing to score. Customize your characters with gear that can augment their stats and appearance. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally—just look out for the electric fence.
Nintendo released the first Super Mario Strikers game for the Gamecube in 2005, and Mario Strikers Charged for the Wii in 2007.