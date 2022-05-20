Fathom Events to Screen Macross Frontier Anime Films in U.S. in June

Fathom Events announced on Thursday that it will screen the Macross Frontier : The False Songstress ( Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime ) and Macross Frontier : The Wings of Farewell ( Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa ) anime films in the United States in June. Macross Frontier : The False Songstress will screen on June 16, and Macross Frontier : The Wings of Farewell will screen on June 30. Both will screen with English subtitles.

Fathom Events describes Macross Frontier : The False Songstress :

It is the year 2059. Following the near-destruction of the human race 50 years prior, humankind has embarked upon an interstellar emigration project. The Macross Frontier fleet is on its way towards the center of the galaxy when it encounters a hostile alien species known as the Vajra. A concert by touring popstar Sheryl Nome becomes ground zero of an attack where both flight school trainee Alto Saotome and aspiring singer Ranka Lee are caught up in the chaos. Shocked by the experience, Alto resolves to join a private military contractor, the Strategic Military Services (S.M.S) to protect his friends and soon finds himself piloting the latest state-of-the-art variable fighter, the VF-25 Messiah. All the while, with both Alto and Sheryl's encouragement, Ranka begins the rigorous pursuit of becoming an idol singer. As a budding love triangle starts to bloom between the three, suspicions are raised as to what the Vajra's actual objective is and who is really behind the attacks. When Sheryl learns that her home, the Macross Galaxy fleet, has been attacked, she calls the S.M.S into action and Macross Frontier becomes the stage for an epic showdown!

Fathom Events also describes Macross Frontier : The Wings of Farewell :

In the aftermath of the events of The False Songstress, Sheryl Nome remains aboard the Macross Frontier as her health begins to rapidly deteriorate. Meanwhile, Ranka Lee has become a singing sensation in her own right, and prepares for her debut concert just as a joint military operation to hunt down the Vajra Queen gets underway. After losing his VF-25 variable fighter as a result of the skirmish, Alto Saotome is hospitalized and the two songstresses rush to his side. Just as their love triangle is about to reach its climax, the architects behind the Vajra attacks are uncovered and Sheryl finds herself behind bars, accused of treason. It's now a race against time for Ranka and the Strategic Military Services (S.M.S) to rescue their friend and stop the real conspirators controlling the Vajra, all while trying to protect their alien homeworld. The climactic finale of emotions, music and mecha action comes to a close as Alto must face one of the most important choices of his life.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise. The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling. The Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film then followed in 2011.

Fathom Events held a one-day screening for the Macross Plus Movie Edition film in U.S. theaters with English subtitles on December 14.

The latest work in the Macross franchise, the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film, opened in Japan in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

