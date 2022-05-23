Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak Expansion Videos Preview 5 More Weapons

Videos preview Gunlance, Charge Blade, Bow, Lance, Long Sword

CAPCOM began streaming five more videos on Friday and Monday previewing the new weapon moves available in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the Monster Hunter Rise game.

Gunlance



Charge Blade



Bow



Lance



Long Sword



The expansion will debut for Switch and PC via Steam on June 30.

Players who already own the base Monster Hunter Rise game can purchase the expansion as DLC. There is also a set including both the base game and Sunbreak expansion. The game is also getting three new amiibo that will unlock costume sets in the game.

The base game is getting a title update on June 30 in preparation for the new expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will have an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics. It will feature the new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The expansion will also bring back the Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 along with several other monsters from previous games in the series including Monster Hunter 4's Seregios as well as two new monsters, Magma Almudron and Aurora Somnacanth.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch on March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam on January 12. The game has surpassed 8 million copies shipped in both physical and digital sales worldwide.

The franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 30.