Key's Prima Doll Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members

The official Twitter account for Visual Arts/Key 's mixed media project Prima Doll revealed three new cast members for the anime on Monday. The new cast members include:

Ayumu Murase as Nagi Tōma, the owner of the Kuronekotei



Misaki Kuno as Chiyo, a Kuronekotei waitress and Haizakura's friend



Ayaka Suwa as Otome Okunomiya, a military policewoman from the Imperial Army





The anime will premiere in July.

The anime's cast includes Azumi Waki as Haizakura, Tomori Kusunoki as Karasuba, Miyu Tomita as Gekka, Yuki Nakashima as Hо̄kiboshi, and Akari Kitō as Retzel.

Tensho ( Azur Lane , Rewrite ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio . Tōya Okano and KAI are in charge of the screenplay and series composition. Akane Yano is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. Na-Ga , Fuzichoco , Yui Hara , En Morikura , and lack are credited as the original character designers.

Chat Noir, a group comprised of the anime's five main voice actresses as their characters, will perform the opening theme song "Tin Toy Melody," as well as a song from the franchise titled "Yumesaki Hare Butai."

The project centers on autonomous mechanical dolls, or automata. They work at Kuronekotei, a coffee shop that sits at the corner of the fifth district of the imperial capital. However, they were originally made as weapons for a great war that ended a few years ago. Now, they have been restored and dressed in shiny kimonos.

Visual Arts/Key announced the project in October 2020. The project also includes figures by Kotobukiya , a short story serialization, and web novels.