Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Ikumi Hino 's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's August issue on June 24.

Hino launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in December 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth volume on December 25.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2021. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime under the title Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory . HIDIVE streamed the show with English subtitles and an English dub as it aired. Sentai Filmworks will release the show on Blu-ray Disc in July.

