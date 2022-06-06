Sega's Former Managing Director Hidekazu Yukawa Passes Away

Japanese gaming new website Famitsu reported on Monday that Sega 's former senior managing director and Sega Dreamcast commercial star Hidekazu Yukawa passed away in June 2021 due to aspiration pneumonia. He was 78 years old.

Yukawa is best known for starring in and playing himself in lighthearted Dreamcast commercials in 1998. Yukawa was also known as "Mr. Sega ." He played himself as the character "Mr. Yugawa" in Sega 's Shenmue game.

Yukawa originally worked at computer service firm CSK Corporation, which then bought Sega in 1984. He became the company's senior managing director in 1998, the same year the Dreamcast launched in Japan.

Source: Famitsu.com via Siliconera