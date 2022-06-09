My Hero Academia Anime's New OVA Episodes Cast Nobuyuki Hiyama, Hironori Kondo

The official website for the My Hero Academia anime revealed on Thursday two new cast members for the new two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) this summer.

Nobuyuki Hiyama will play Shishido, a professional lion hero, in the first episode. He previously appeared in My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , and he is also in the manga.

Hironori Kondo will play Mr. Smiley, a culprit who scribbles everywhere and calls it "art," in the second episode. Original series creator Kōhei Horikoshi designed the character.

The first episode will have an original story centering on baseball-loving pro heroes who form Hero League Baseball (HLB). This season the Gang Orca-led Orcas and the Shishido-led Lionels are vying for the top. Both teams are determined to win, and so they call upon the students at U.A. for support. All players are allowed to use their Quirks in the upcoming game.

The second episode is titled "Warae! Jigoku no Yō ni" (Laugh! Like Hell). The episode will take place during the "Internship at Endeavor's Agency" arc from the show's fifth season. A string of graffiti incidences happen across Endeavor's jurisdiction during winter vacation, and the culprit is a self-proclaimed artist named Mr. Smiley. Due to Mr. Smiley's Quirk, he's able to evade capture. The police ask Endeavor for help but since he considers it a minor offense, he tells the police to deal with it themselves. That is, until Mr. Smiley vandalizes Endeavor's own house with graffiti.

Both episodes will screen in Japan on June 16-19 before streaming online this summer. Crunchyroll will stream the episodes this summer, and it will screen the North American premiere at this year's Anime Expo event on July 1 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

The anime's sixth season will premiere this fall.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes.