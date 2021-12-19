My Hero Academia Anime's 6th Season Premieres in Fall 2022

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Sunday that the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime will premiere in fall 2022. The event also revealed a new trailer.

The new season will adapt the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga, which features an all-out war between heroes and villains.

The fifth season premiered in Japan on March 27, and covered the "Joint Training," "Internship at Endeavor's Agency," and "Villain Academia" arcs of the manga. The season had 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime with English subtitles. Funimation streamed the season's English dub . The season began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on May 8.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission premiered on August 6. Funimation screened the film in North America in October, and also in other countries in Europe, Oceania, and Latin America through its affiliates.

