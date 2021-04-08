Funimation Streams My Hero Academia Season 5 Anime's English Dub on April 10

5th season premiered on March 27

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime on Saturday.

The fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan last August, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film will premiere on August 6.

Source: Funimation