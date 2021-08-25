Funimation Screens My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Anime Film in October

Film screens in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland on October 29; Australia, New Zealand on October 28

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will screen My Hero Academia : World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , in October in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The film will screen in over 1,500 theaters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland on October 29, and in Australia and New Zealand on October 28. The film will also screen in Latin America in Spanish and Portuguese. Funimation Global Group's Wakanim will screen the film in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland with English subtitles as well as in each country's respective language (except Iceland). Funimation streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Funimation also revealed that the film's English dub has cast Cristina Vee as Pino and Ryan Colt Levy as Rody Soul. Robbie Daymond will play Flect Turn.

In the story of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi again served as chief supervisor and original character designer. Kenji Nagasaki returned from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Asian Kung-Fu Generation performed the film's theme song "Empathy" and the film's insert song "Flowers."

The film earned approximately 1.6 billion yen (about US$14.62 million) and sold approximately 1.28 million tickets in its first 10 days, after opening in Japan on August 6.

The film has sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.06 billion yen (about US$18.74 million) as of Sunday, its 17th day in the Japanese box office. The film is now the highest-earning among all three My Hero Academia franchise anime films, surpassing the 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion) of the second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising .

The film earned approximately 940 million yen (about US$8.51 million) in its first four days, outpacing the previous film in the franchise , My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , by 200.2%. The first film in the franchise , My Hero Academia: Two Heroes , earned a total of 1.72 billion yen after it opened in July 2018.

The film will get 4D screenings starting on August 28.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened in February 2020.

