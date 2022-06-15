Discotek Releases Lupin III vs. Detective Conan, Project A-ko 2, Aho Girl, Planet With, Fuse Anime on BD on August 30

Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it will release the Lupin III vs. Detective Conan television special, Project A-ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group , Kaiba , Aho Girl , Planet With , and Fuse – Memoirs of the Hunter Girl anime on August 30. The company will also release Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture as a Steelbook.

The Lupin III vs. Detective Conan television special features a new English dub (with the current dub cast for both franchises) on Blu-ray Disc. Discotek previously released the special on DVD.

The release of Project A-ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group will feature a new 2K transfer of the anime film, as well as bonus features such as a digest film, a music video, an art gallery, liner notes, a music selection track, and a special Laserdisc swap animation. Discotek previously released the Project A-ko anime, and the Project A-ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group , Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody , and Project A-ko 4: Final anime films.

Discotek 's release of Kaiba will be the same as the previous 2017 release, except it will not include a DVD.

The 12-episode television anime of Hiroyuki's Ahogaru: Clueless Girl ( Aho Girl ) manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Discotek will release the anime in a limited print run of 1,500 copies.

Director Youhei Suzuki and writer Satoshi Mizukami 's 12-episode original mecha anime Planet With premiered in Japan in July 2018. Discotek 's release will include special features such as an alternate finale episode with different music cues.

The anime film adaptation of Kazuki Sakuraba 's Fuse Gansaku: Satomi Hakkenden novel opened in October 2012. NIS America had previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in May 2014.

Discotek previously released Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture on Blu-ray Disc in 2017.

