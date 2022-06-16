News
Production I.G's Rakudai Majo Anime Film Previewed in 1st Teaser
posted on by Egan Loo
The Beast Player Erin's Takayuki Hamana directs Spring 2023 film about apprentice witch
The staff for the theatrical anime of Satoko Narita's Rakudai Majo (Failure Witch) children's book series posted the film's first teaser on Thursday.
Takayuki Hamana (The Beast Player Erin, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light) is directing the film at Production I.G Kiyoko Yoshimura (Riddle Story of Devil, Cardfight!! Vanguard G, takt op. Destiny) is penning the script. Marumi Sugita (Selection Project chief animation director) is designing the characters.
The film will open next spring.
Source: Comic Natalie