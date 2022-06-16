Production I.G's Rakudai Majo Anime Film Previewed in 1st Teaser

The staff for the theatrical anime of Satoko Narita 's Rakudai Majo (Failure Witch) children's book series posted the film's first teaser on Thursday.

Rakudai Majo wa Princess

Rakudai Majo to Yami no Kyūden

The book series follows apprentice witch Fūka on her adventures in magic and love. The first volume,(Failure Witch is a Princess), shipped in October 2006. Thehas 17 novels and one book of short stories. The most recent novel,(Failure Witch and the Palace of Darkness), shipped in October 2013.

Takayuki Hamana ( The Beast Player Erin , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ) is directing the film at Production I.G Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Riddle Story of Devil , Cardfight!! Vanguard G , takt op. Destiny ) is penning the script. Marumi Sugita ( Selection Project chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The film will open next spring.

Source: Comic Natalie