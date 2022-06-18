×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 30-June 5

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Quintessential Quintuplets game's Switch version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #5

Japan's Game Ranking: May 30-June 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 28,259 447,781
2 NSw Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ MAGES June 2 21,440 21,440
3 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 13,290 749,577
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,848 4,664,614
5 PS4 Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ MAGES June 2 9,029 9,029
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,617 2,663,165
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,881 3,169,070
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,153 4,895,873
9 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 6,021 183,229
10 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,419 2,036,972
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,896 975,108
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,393 7,261,929
13 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 3,343 63,859
14 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 3,006 2,256,400
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,794 4,086,738
16 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 2,710 2,552,248
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,209 2,663,054
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,194 983,020
19 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 1,704 263,729
20 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 1,649 91,625

Source: Famitsu

