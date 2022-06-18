News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 30-June 5
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Quintessential Quintuplets game's Switch version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|28,259
|447,781
|2
|NSw
|Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~
|MAGES
|June 2
|21,440
|21,440
|3
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|13,290
|749,577
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,848
|4,664,614
|5
|PS4
|Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~
|MAGES
|June 2
|9,029
|9,029
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,617
|2,663,165
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,881
|3,169,070
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,153
|4,895,873
|9
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|6,021
|183,229
|10
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,419
|2,036,972
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,896
|975,108
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,393
|7,261,929
|13
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|3,343
|63,859
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|3,006
|2,256,400
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,794
|4,086,738
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|2,710
|2,552,248
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,209
|2,663,054
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,194
|983,020
|19
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|1,704
|263,729
|20
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|1,649
|91,625
Source: Famitsu