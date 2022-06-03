News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1 for 5th week
Japan's Game Ranking: May 23-29
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|32,321
|419,522
|2
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|12,720
|736,287
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,938
|4,652,766
|4
|NSw
|Radiant Tale
|Idea Factory
|May 26
|7,311
|7,311
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,262
|2,655,548
|6
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|5,693
|177,208
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,217
|3,162,189
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,052
|4,889,720
|9
|NSw
|Taikō Risshiden V DX
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|May 19
|4,198
|25,908
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,434
|971,212
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,422
|2,032,553
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
|Nihon Falcom
|May 26
|3,275
|3,275
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|3,236
|2,253,394
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,200
|7,258,536
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,860
|4,083,944
|16
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|2,832
|60,516
|17
|NSw
|Pac-Man Museum+
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|May 26
|2,382
|2,382
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,238
|980,826
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,144
|2,660,845
|20
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|2,072
|89,976
Source: Famitsu