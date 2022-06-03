Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 23-29

The second part of the Alchemy Stars Grand Marshal's Gala event is a Reinhardt fanart contest. It's time to get out your pens, markers, pencils or tablets and submit your best (or funniest) version of Reinhardt in all her glory.

