Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1 for 5th week

Japan's Game Ranking: May 23-29

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 32,321 419,522
2 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 12,720 736,287
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,938 4,652,766
4 NSw Radiant Tale Idea Factory May 26 7,311 7,311
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,262 2,655,548
6 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 5,693 177,208
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,217 3,162,189
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,052 4,889,720
9 NSw Taikō Risshiden V DX KOEI Tecmo Games May 19 4,198 25,908
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,434 971,212
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,422 2,032,553
12 NSw The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Nihon Falcom May 26 3,275 3,275
13 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 3,236 2,253,394
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,200 7,258,536
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,860 4,083,944
16 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 2,832 60,516
17 NSw Pac-Man Museum+ Bandai Namco Entertainment May 26 2,382 2,382
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,238 980,826
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,144 2,660,845
20 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 2,072 89,976

Source: Famitsu

