The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals July 23 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga began streaming the show's first promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals that the show will premiere on 24 stations in Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and TV Asahi 's network on July 23. The video also previews idol group ≠ME 's opening theme song "Su, Suki Janai!" (I- I Don't Love You!).

Mirai Minato , who directed the television anime of Konbu's other manga The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is credited as the chief director of the anime, and is also in charge of series scripts. Misuzu Hoshino , an episode director on The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the director for the anime, with SILVER LINK. and BLADE as the animation studios. Yūshi Ibe , another episode director for The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the assistant director. Machi Yoshino is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki also return from The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! as music composers.

Yui Horie is performing the ending theme song "Himitsu no Niwa no Futari" (The Two People in the Secret Garden).

Yen Press licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. The company describes the manga:

I hired a maid who has something about her I just can't put my finger on. Sure, she looks great and is a fabulous cook, but something about her's not quite right. What have I gotten myself into!?

Konbu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2020, and it is ongoing.