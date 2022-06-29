Star Ocean The Divine Force Game's Trailers Reveal October 27 Launch

Videos preview characters, combat, opening movie

Square Enix announced during the Star Ocean Program Special Edition livestream on Wednesday that it and tri-Ace's Star Ocean The Divine Force game, a new installment in the Star Ocean RPG series, will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on October 27. The game will launch for PC via Steam on October 28. The company streamed several videos, including a release date announcement trailer, a video that previews characters and combat, and the first eight minutes of the opening to Raymond's story.

Release Date Announcement Trailer (English)

Release Date Announcement Trailer (Japanese)

Mission Report: #1 Main Characters and Combat (English)

Mission Report: #1 Main Characters and Combat (Japanese)

Opening Movie for Raymond

The game will feature two protagonists, with the protagonist Raymond in a science-fiction story, and the other Laeticia in a fantasy story. Players will be able to fly in a fully navigable environment.

The companies tri-Ace and Enix released the first Star Ocean game for the Super Famicom in 1996. The last console game in the franchise , Star Ocean 5: Integrity and Faithlessness , shipped in Japan in March 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and for the PlayStation 3 in April 2016. Square Enix released the game in the U.S. for the PS4 only in June 2016.

The video game series inspired Mayumi Azuma 's Star Ocean: The Second Story manga in 1998 and its 2001 television anime Star Ocean EX . Geneon released the anime in North America, and Discotek relicensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in May 2018. Aoi Mizuki 's Star Ocean: Blue Sphere manga launched in 2002, and Akira Kanda debuted the Star Ocean: Till the End of Time manga in 2003.

Star Ocean First Departure R , an HD port with new features of its Star Ocean First Departure remake game, launched for the PS4 and Switch in December 2019.

The Star Ocean anamnesis smartphone game launched in Japan in 2016. It debuted in English in July 2018, and the English version ended service in November 2019. The Japanese version ended service in June 2021.