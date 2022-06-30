Hajime Segawa, Takeru Kirishima Both Launch New Manga in Shōnen Ace

Segawa draws Monogatari no Kuromaku ni Tensei Shite , Kirishima draws Ryūgoroshi no Brunhilde

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed last Friday that manga creator Hajime Segawa will draw a manga adaptation of Ryō Yūki's Monogatari no Kuromaku ni Tensei Shite (Reincarnate as the Story's Turncoat) story. In addition, Takeru Kirishima is also drawing a manga adaptation of Yuiko Agarizaki's Ryūgoroshi no Brunhilde (Brunhilde the Dragonslayer) novel. Both manga will launch in the magazine sometime after July.

Monogatari no Kuromaku ni Tensei Shite centers on Ren, a college student who was the fastest to finish the sequel to the worldwide hit game Legend of the Seven Heroes . One day, he reincarnates into the game as a baby. He initially thinks that he is the game's protagonist, but very quickly realizes that he is the character who, midway through the game, betrays the protagonist. As he grows up, he slowly isolates himself to the fringes of civilization, but ends up meeting the girl who is destined to take his life. They grow close, and Ren finds himself drawn to his destiny of misfortune.

Ryō Yūki began serializing the story in September 2021 on the Kakuyomu website, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa will release the first print volume (seen right) of the story with art by Nakamura on August 17.

Segawa recently finished his Shikabane-Gatana (Corpse Sword) manga in November 2021. Segawa launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in June 2020.

Segawa published the supernatural action manga The Enchained Spiritual Beast Ga-Rei from 2006 to 2010 and Kadokawa published the series in 12 compiled volumes. The now defunct JManga app previously distributed the series in English, and now all volumes are available in English on Kadokawa 's BookWalker app.

The manga inspired the Ga-Rei: Zero prequel television anime in 2008 and Funimation released the series on home video in North America.

Segawa ended his Tokyo ESP manga in July 2016. He launched the "afterschool psychic action" series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in 2010, shortly after ending Ga-Rei . Kadokawa published 16 compiled book volumes for Tokyo ESP . Vertical published the manga in two-in-one omnibus volumes in North America. The manga also inspired a TV anime in 2014.

In Ryūgoroshi no Brunhilde , the Noverant Empire's army led by the dragonslayer Sigbert has long been obsessed with capturing the island of Eden. Sigbert and his army have been rebuffed many times by Eden's dragon protector. On one such expedition, whether by chance or fate, Sigbert's daughter Brunhilde was left behind on the island's shores. Eden's dragon found her, cared for her, and began to raise her as a daughter. They grew to love one another, with the dragon teaching Brunhilde to never hate and always forgive. But 13 years later, Sigbert finally claimed the dragon's life, and "repatriated" Brunhilde to her motherland. The flames of vengeance begin to burn within Brunhilde, and she must make a choice between her love for the dragon whom she lost, or her love of the words of forgiveness that dragon spoke.

Yuiko Agarizaki released the novel under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko label on June 10.

Kirishima's previous series include the Melty Blood adaptation of French Bread's fighting game, which serves as a follow-up to Type Moon 's Tsukihime visual novel. Kirishima also drew Kanna , which Go! Comi published in English. He also drew the illustrations for Usagi Nakamura 's Gokudo-kun Manyuki ( Gokudo ) light novel series, which inspired a 1999 anime. Media Blasters licensed and released the anime series in North America.