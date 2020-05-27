Ga-Rei's Hajime Segawa Launches New Battle Action Manga in June

Shikabane Gatana manga about boy trying to find sister in Tokyo infested by zombie-like monsters

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hajime Segawa will launch a new manga titled Shikabane-Gatana (Corpse Sword) in the magazine's next issue on June 26.

The "battle action" manga centers on Jūki Kiki (name romanization not official), a middle school boy who lives a happy life despite slightly strange family circumstances. But when a great disaster strikes, strange zombie-like creatures kidnap his younger sister. To find the whereabouts of his younger sister, Jūki heads to monster-infested Tokyo, and there has a chance encounter with a high school girl wielding a mysterious sword.

Segawa published the supernatural action manga The Enchained Spiritual Beast Ga-Rei from 2006 to 2010 and Kadokawa published the series in 12 compiled volumes. The now defunct JManga app previously distributed in English, and now all volumes are available in English on Kadokawa 's BookWalker app.

The manga inspired the Ga-Rei: Zero prequel television anime in 2008 and Funimation released the series on home video in North America. Ga-Rei is inspiring a live-action television series by Thor producer and Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle . The franchise also recently received a prequel novel titled Ga-Rei : Kizashi by Katsuhiko Takayama on February 1.

Segawa ended his Tokyo ESP manga in July 2016. He launched the "afterschool psychic action" series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in 2010, shortly after ending Ga-Rei . Kadokawa published 16 compiled book volumes for Tokyo ESP . Vertical published the manga in two-in-one omnibus volumes in North America. The manga also inspired a TV anime in 2014.