Ga-Rei Gets New Prequel Novel by Ga-Rei: Zero Writer

The official website for Hajime Segawa 's The Enchained Spiritual Beast Ga-Rei franchise revealed on January 24 that the franchise will have a new novel titled Ga-Rei : Kizashi . Segawa is credited for the original work and the novel's illustrations, while Katsuhiko Takayama , the writer for the Ga-Rei: Zero prequel anime, wrote the novel. Kadokawa will ship the novel on Saturday .

The novel is a prequel to both the main manga and Ga-Rei: Zero , and is labeled as the story "where it all begins." The novel will include the meeting and developing relationship between Yomi, Kagura, and Mei, the past of the Agency members, and how Kazuhiro Mitogawa acquired the sesshoseki.

Segawa published the supernatural action manga Ga-Rei from 2006 to 2010 and Kadokawa published the series in 12 compiled volumes. The now defunct JManga app previously distributed in English, and now all volumes are available in English on Kadokawa 's BookWalker app.

Kadokawa describes the story:

Kensuke Nimura has always been able to see spirits, but he never expected to find himself helping a girl named Kagura who battles evil spirits with her spirit beast, Byakuei. As it turns out, she's a member of the Ministry of the Environment's top-secret Occult Disaster Response Agency, and she's out to recruit him, too...

The manga inspired the Ga-Rei: Zero prequel television anime in 2008 and Funimation released the series on home video in North America. Ga-Rei is inspiring a live-action television series by Thor producer and Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle.