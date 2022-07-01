EXCLUSIVE: Kodansha USA Releases Desert Eagle, My Wonderful World, 3 More Manga Digitally in July

My Maid, Miss Kishi ; Hella Chill Monsters ; My Tentative Name also licensed

Kodansha USA Publishing announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that it will release five new manga titles digitally this month. These titles include Ken Wakui 's Desert Eagle ; Mizuho Aimoto 's My Wonderful World ; Kano Kashiwagi's My Maid, Miss Kishi ; Shuji Takeya's Hella Chill Monsters ; and Takeru Okutsu's My Tentative Name .

The company describes Desert Eagle , which will debut on July 5:

Ichigo Washio is a young man with a bright future—a bright future, that is, within the gangs of Shinjuku. When he meets Ringo Takamizawa, a fellow student hell-bent on revenge on those who took everything from his mother, the gregarious Ichigo doesn't think twice about helping Ringo—even when it means it'll pit Ichigo against men he's looked up to his whole life. But Ichigo knows he's in the right, and with his new friends and a healthy dose of stupidity to guide him, he's ready to return justice to Shinjuku's streets!

Ken Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2015, and ended in May 2016. Kodansha published five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also publishing Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga. Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on June 17.

A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021, and it aired for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and is also streaming an English dub . The anime will get a sequel in January that will cover the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc, as well as an app game for iOS and Android. Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021.



Kodansha USA Publishing describes My Wonderful World ( Boku no Subarashii Jinsei ), which will debut on July 5:

Shinobu Asakura has never been able to read or write—and not for lack of trying. It's made getting and holding down jobs difficult, and he's constantly berated by people who think he's simply slacking off when he's just trying to keep up. But a chance meeting with a café worker who introduces a new word to Shinobu's vocabulary—dyslexia—may just change the course of Shinobu's life forever.

Aimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in December 2016, and ended it with the manga's fifth volume in June 2019.



Kodansha USA Publishing describes My Maid, Miss Kishi ( Maid no Kishi-san ), which will debut on July 12:

Kiichiro Hayase has a reputation as the wealthiest, hottest, most eligible bachelor in town. But as they say...behind every successful man is the maid who keeps him from tripping over his own two feet! Enter Miss Kishi, the most competent, professional maid around—and the only thing keeping from Kiichiro quite literally crashing and burning. He owes it all to her, but can he ever make it up to her? He's sworn to try...no matter how many things must get broken, scattered, or lost to do so!

Kashiwagi launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in May 2020, and ended it in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume on January 7.



Kodansha USA Publishing describes Hella Chill Monsters ( Yasuraka Monsters ), which will debut on July 19:

Not everyone wishes for a peaceful afterlife... least of all Bonzo Scalobania, whose dearest wish is to find a case for a skeleton detective like him to solve! Along with his unreliable assistant, Vampy Vinegret, and zombie frenemy/bounty hunter Nero Lichman, Bonzo swears to solve the problems of Limbo City! But does it still count if the problems he's solving are ones of his and his friends' own making?? A wacky, weird, heartwarming tale for the undead in us all.

Takeya launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2017, and ended it in May 2018. Kodansha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.



Kodansha USA Publishing describes My Tentative Name ( Watashi (Kari) ), which will debut on July 26:

Our protagonist awakes in a house he doesn't know—in fact, not only does he not know where he is, he doesn't know who he is. What he does know is that this unfamiliar house is empty, save for the body (and head) of a decapitated woman—a stranger, he thinks. He's rescued by a woman, Shio, who calls him "Iori"...but is that who he really is? And when she helps him hide the body without batting an eye, telling him to trust her...can he? Should he?

Okutsu launched the manga on Magazine Pocket in July 2019, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2020.



