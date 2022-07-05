Mushoku Tensei Smartphone Game Ends Service on August 31

Game launched in March 2021

The official website for the Mushoku Tensei ~Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - I'll Seriously Try Even If It's Made Into a Game) smartphone RPG revealed on Thursday that the game will end service on August 31.

Developer Aiming and distributor Beaglee released the game in March 2021 for iOS and Android devices.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

The first part of the first anime season premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from July. Funimation streamed the season. The company described the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

The anime will have a second season.