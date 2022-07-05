Senko's 'My Sister, The Cat' Manga Ends

The 33rd and final chapter of senko's My Sister, The Cat ( Imōto wa Neko ) manga debuted on Monday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on September 9.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will release the first volume in January 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

After losing his mother at a young age, Nekota is taken in by family friends...who happen to be a couple of human-sized walking, talking cats. Not only do his new parents have paws, tails, and furry pointed ears, but now he also has an adorable little sister, Neneko-chan! As a high schooler, he's integrated well into their household, and his precocious adoptive sister has fully accepted him as her big brother. Whether she's showing him things she brought home from elementary school, purrsistently asking him to play with her mouse toy, or waking him up at the same early hour every morning for breakfast, life with this charming feline family is never dull!

senko launched the manga on the pixiv website under Mag Garden MAGXiv label in December 2019. Mag Garden published the manga's second compiled book volume in June 2021.

Source: pixiv