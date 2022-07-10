Tamiki Wakaki's 'Kekkon Surutte, Hontō desu ka?: 365 Days To The Wedding' Manga Gets Live-Action Adaptation

Manga about loners who hatch fake marriage plan to keep their current lifestyles launched in March 2020

This year's combined 32nd and 33rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Tamiki Wakaki 's Kekkon Surutte, Hontō desu ka?: 365 Days To The Wedding (Are You Really Getting Married?: 365 Days To The Wedding) manga is getting a live-action series adaptation.

Wakaki launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in March 2020. The manga's fourth volume will ship on Tuesday.

The "Reiwa-era marriage comedy" manga centers on two people who work at a travel agency in Tokyo: Rika and Takuya. Both are loners who enjoy their current lifestyles. Takuya gushes over his cat and Rika is obsessed with maps and is bad at socializing. Suddenly their travel agency announces it is opening a branch in Siberia, and plans to send some unmarried people to staff the office. Rika and Takuya, in order to protect their current lifestyles and not be sent to Siberia, decide to have a fake marriage. The two have hardly even spoken to each other before. Their wedding is in 365 days.

Shogakukan published 26 compiled volumes for Wakaki's The World God Only Knows romantic comedy series between 2008 to 2014. The manga inspired three anime series and several sequel and spin-off original video anime ( OVA ) volumes.

Wakaki launched the King of Idol manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2017, and ended the series in September 2018. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in October 2018.

