Yuri no Aida ni Hasamareru. Anime Reincarnates Protagonist as High School Girls' ASMR Dummy Head Mike

The original television anime Yuri no Aida ni Hasamareru. Aru Asa Dummy Head ni Natteita Ore-Kun no Jinsei (Caught Between a Yuri Relationship. My Life After I Became a Dummy Head Microphone One Morning) will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel and stream this October.

The slapstick comedy revolves around a protagonist who was reincarnated into a dummy head microphone (a microphone embedded in a fake human head to faithfully record the aural ambience). That dummy head microphone happens to be used by Yuri and other high school girls in an ASMR club, who have their sights set on the "ASMR Kōshien" high school championships. (ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the nerve-tingling or relaxing sensation one gets in response to stimuli such as certain sounds or sights.)

Director Yoshinobu Kasai ( Demon Lord, Retry! episode director) is reuniting with the studios INDIVISION and EKACHI EPILKA after working together on another ASMR-themed anime, 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? Yoshinori Ōtsuka is adapting the original character designs by cura for animation.

Source: Comic Natalie