Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Unveils Cast, Visuals, Promo Video

The official website for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, announced on Thursday that the anime has cast Kana Ichinose as Suletta Mercury and Lynn as Miorine Rembran. The staff also unveiled cast for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue prequel anime, new visuals for characters and mobile suits, and a promotional video:

Suletta Mercury

Miorine Rembran

Gundam Aerial New Form

The newly announced cast and various new mobile suits for the prologue includes:

Kana Ichinose (who also plays Suletta Mercury) as Ericht Samaya

Mamiko Noto as Elnora Samaya, pilot of Gundam Lfrith

Hiroshi Tsuchida as Nadim Samaya

Miyuki Ichijou as Cardo Nabo

Sachiko Kojima as Nyla Bertran

Yō Taichi as Wendy Olent

Naoya Uchida as Delling Rembran

Atsushi Ono as Sarius Zenelli

Tetsuo Kanao as Vim Jeturk

Yōji Ueda as Kenanji Avery, pilot of Beguir-Beu

The anime's characters and mobile suits are as follows:

Suletta Mercury, a second-year student in the piloting department, who transferred to the school from Mercury. Suletta is timid and somewhat lacks communication skills. She is the pilot of the Gundam Aerial developed on Mercury.



Gundam Aerial



Miorine Rembran, an attractive and academically distinguished second-year student in the management strategy department. Miorine is the only daughter of Delling Rembran, the president of the Beneritt Group and chairman of the school's board. She has a strong rebellious feeling towards her father.



Guel Jeturk, an heir to Jeturk Heavy Machinery, one of the group's three branches, and a third-year student in the piloting department. Guel has a rough temperament and is quick to anger. As the ace pilot of Jeturk House, he has absolute confidence in his own skills.



Guel's Dilanza



Elan Ceres, the top pilot backed by Peil Technologies, one of the group's three branches. A third-year student in the piloting department. Elan is a taciturn and solitary person, who doesn't open his heart to anyone in school. He has an interest to Suletta



Gundam Pharact



Shaddiq Zenelli, an adopted child of the CEO of Grassley Defense Systems, one of the group's three branches. A third-year student in the piloting department who leads Grassley House. Although still a student Shaddiq has shown his skill in business too, he is a candidate for next generation executive.



Michaelis





Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue will debut in Japan on July 14 at the Gundam Factory Yokohama (the site of the life-size moving Gundam statue), the life-size Gundam Unicorn statue in Tokyo's Odaiba, the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai, the life-size RX-93ffν Gundam statue in Fukuoka, and the upcoming Gundam Base Virtual World in Bandai Namco Group's planned Gundam Metaverse project. The project will then debut in events in Japan and around the world at a later date. The prologue anime will screen at Comic Con International: San Diego on July 21 at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The screening will mark the U.S. debut of the anime.

Bandai Namco described the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue prequel anime as a full-fledged project that will feature its own story and mobile suits, including the Gundam Lfrith and Beguir-Beu.

The anime's website describes Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury 's story:

A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. Ayumi Satō is the art director, while Tomoaki Okada , Kenichi Morioka , Kazushige Kanehira , Junichirō Tamamori , and Yasuyoshi Uetsu are the art designers. Kazuko Kikuchi is in charge of color setting. Shinichi Miyakaze is the 3D CG director. Shōta Kodera is the director of photography, while Kengo Shigemura is the editor. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase . Shinya Kusumegi , Kanta Suzuki , and Seizei Maeda are the mechanical animators. Ryōji Sekinishi is credited as mechanical coordinator, while Yohei Miyahara is the techincal director. Yūya Takashima is credited as sci-fi researcher, while HISADAKE is credited for setting cooperation. E o Kaku PETER and esuthio are the prop designers. Lin Junbun drew concept art. Kaori Seki is credited for monitor graphics design.

The series will be the first brand-new television anime series in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans . The anime will premiere in October during the Nichi-5 slot on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT/3:00 a.m. EST) on MBS / TBS ' network of stations.

