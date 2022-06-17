Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Reveals Staff, Story, Characters, Mecha

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the staff, story, new character and mobile suit visuals on Friday for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years. The company also revealed the July 14 debut date of the project's prequel anime Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue .

The anime's official website revealed a visual for the anime's main character, Suletta Mercury.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue will debut first on July 14 at the Gundam Factory Yokohama (the site of the life-size moving Gundam statue), the life-size Gundam Unicorn statue in Tokyo's Odaiba, the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai, the life-size RX-93ffν Gundam statue in Fukuoka, and the upcoming Gundam Base Virtual World in Bandai Namco Group's planned Gundam Metaverse project. The project will then debut in events in Japan and around the world at a later date.

The anime's website describes the story:

A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.

The anime's characters and mobile suits are as follows:

Suletta Mercury, a second-year student in the piloting department, who transferred to the school from Mercury. Suletta is timid and somewhat lacks communication skills. She is the pilot of the Gundam Aerial developed on Mercury.



Gundam Aerial



Miorine Rembran, an attractive and academically distinguished second-year student in the management strategy department. Miorine is the only daughter of Delling Rembran, the president of the Beneritt Group and chairman of the school's board. She has a strong rebellious feeling towards her father.



Guel's Dilanza



Elan Ceres, the top pilot backed by Peil Technologies, one of the group's three branches. A third-year student in the piloting department. Elan is a taciturn and solitary person, who doesn't open his heart to anyone in school. He has an interest to Suletta



Gundam Pharact



Shaddiq Zenelli, an adopted child of the CEO of Grassley Defense Systems, one of the group's three branches. A third-year student in the piloting department who leads Grassley House. Although still a student Shaddiq has shown his skill in business too, he is a candidate for next generation executive.



Michaelis





Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ). Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. Ayumi Satō is the art director, while Tomoaki Okada , Kenichi Morioka , Kazushige Kanehira , Junichirō Tamamori , and Yasuyoshi Uetsu are the art designers. Kazuko Kikuchi is in charge of color setting. Shinichi Miyakaze is the 3D CG director. Shōta Kodera is the director of photography, while Kengo Shigemura is the editor. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase . Shinya Kusumegi , Kanta Suzuki , and Seizei Maeda are the mechanical animators. Ryōji Sekinishi is credited as mechanical coordinator, whie Yohei Miyahara is the techincal director. Yūya Takashima is credited as sci-fi researcher, while Hisadake is credited for setting cooperation. E o Kaku PETER and Esuthio are the prop designers. Lin Junbun drew concept art. Kaori Seki is credited for monitor graphics design.

The series will be the first brand-new television anime series in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans . The anime will premiere in October during the Nichi-5 slot on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT/3:00 a.m. EST) on MBS / TBS ' network of stations.

The project will also include a prequel anime titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue . Bandai Namco described the prequel as a full-fledged project that will feature its own story and mobile suits, including the Gundam Lfrith and Beguir-Beu. The prologue project will debut this summer, and will debut first at the Gundam Factory Yokohama (the site of the life-size moving Gundam statue), the life-size Gundam Unicorn statue in Tokyo's Odaiba, the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai, the life-size RX-93ffν Gundam statue in Fukuoka, and the upcoming Gundam Base Virtual World in Bandai Namco Group's planned Gundam Metaverse project. The project will then debut in events in Japan and around the world at a later date.

