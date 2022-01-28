Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Premieres in October

The official website for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere in October during the Nichi-5 slot at 5:00 p.m. JST on MBS / TBS ' network of stations. MBS streamed a video highlighting anime that have previously aired during the Nichi-5 slot.

Koji Fujiwara, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Chief Gundam Officer, stated at the "Dai 2-kai Gundam Conference" event last September when the anime was first announced, "We are aiming to create a work that even young generations will support." He added, "We are making bigger developments than ever before."

The series will be the first television anime series in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans . The first season premiered in October 2015 and aired for 25 episodes, and the second season premiered in October 2016 and also aired for 25 episodes.