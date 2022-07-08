Gundam: Witch from Mercury Prologue Anime Gets U.S. Premiere at Comic Con Int'l in San Diego

Anime premieres at event on July 21 at 12:30 p.m. PDT

Comic Con International: San Diego's website lists that the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue anime, a prequel for the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), will screen at the event on July 21 at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The screening will mark the U.S. debut of the anime.

Comic Con International: San Diego will take place from July 21-24 with a preview night on July 20.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue will debut in Japan on July 14 at the Gundam Factory Yokohama (the site of the life-size moving Gundam statue), the life-size Gundam Unicorn statue in Tokyo's Odaiba, the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai, the life-size RX-93ffν Gundam statue in Fukuoka, and the upcoming Gundam Base Virtual World in Bandai Namco Group's planned Gundam Metaverse project. The project will then debut in events in Japan and around the world at a later date.

Bandai Namco described the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue prequel anime as a full-fledged project that will feature its own story and mobile suits, including the Gundam Lfrith and Beguir-Beu.

The anime's website describes Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury 's story:

A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks / Sunrise , with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music.

The series will be the first brand-new television anime series in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans . The anime will premiere in October during the Nichi-5 slot on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT/3:00 a.m. EST) on MBS / TBS ' network of stations.

Source: Comic Con International: San Diego's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.