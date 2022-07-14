Pui Pui Molcar Anime's New Series Unveils Video, New Characters, Staff, Title, October Debut

The official website for Shin-Ei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion anime franchise announced on Thursday the new series' main staff and Pui Pui Molcar Driving School title. The site is streaming a short promotional video for the new series, which reveals the new characters and the October premiere date on TV Tokyo and affiliated stations.

The four new characters are Peter, Hii, Fū, and Mii.

Hana Ono , a storyboarder from the first anime, will be the anime's new director, while former director Tomoki Misato is supervising the new anime. The animators include Shōta Ogawa, Makoto Takano , Atsuko Miyake, Yukari Kakiuchi , Kazushige Tōma, Yasuko Abe , and Matsurika Konishi. UchuPeople , Atelier KOCKA , Pandagraph, and Studio Bingo are credited for backgrounds. Shōta Kowashi is once again composing the music, while Noriyoshi Ōnuma is the sound director.

The site is also streaming a video of Hana Ono conversing with Tomoki Misato about the new anime.

The stop-motion series premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the script, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Kei Sato . The series' animators included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Kei Sato , and Makoto Takano . The artists included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Kei Sato , Harune Satō , and Michiko Kaihatsu . Shōta Kowashi composed the music.

The franchise already inspired the Pui Pui Molcar Mogu Mogu Parking smartphone game which launched in July.

Shin-Ei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles. Wit Studio established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.