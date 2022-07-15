'Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte' Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Staff, January TV Debut

The staff for the anime of Suzu Enoshima 's Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte light novel series posted the anime's first promotional video and second key visual (in two different versions) on Friday. The video announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and January 2023 television premiere.





The main cast members are:

Fumihiro Yoshimura ( Jungle Emperor Leo: Hon-o-ji , Kacchikene, Kumi to Tulip ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , and Tomoko Konparu ( Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You , Nana, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% ) is in charge of the series scripts. Miyuki Katayama ( Young Black Jack ) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( The Dawn of the Witch ), Natsumi Tabuchi , Sayaka Aoki , Junko Nakajima , and Kanade Sakuma are composing the music. (All of the composers collaborated on the anime My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Tabuchi, Aoki, and Sakuma also worked on I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss .)

J-Novel Club is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Crown Prince Sieg hears the Voices of the Gods out of the blue. Apparently, his fiancée Lieselotte is a “tsun de rais” villainess destined to meet her demise...and her sharp tongue is just a way of covering up her embarrassment. The prince can hardly contain himself after discovering Lieselotte's adorable hidden side. Little does he know, the heavenly beings that bestowed this knowledge unto him are actually high schoolers! Can he use their divine prophecy (let's play commentary) to save his betrothed and avoid a Bad End?!

Enoshima initially released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website. Kadokawa Books began publishing the light novel series with illustrations by Eihi on April 10, 2019, and the second volume shippped on August 9, 2019. J-Novel Club began publishing the light novel series on September 13. Rumiwo Sakaki has been serializing the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC .

Source: Comic Natalie