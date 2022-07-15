News
Netflix's Sex Education Series Gets Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
John Tarachine draws manga launching on Friday
The official Twitter account for Kadokawa's Global Comic label announced on Wednesday that John Tarachine is drawing a manga adaptation of Netflix's Sex Education series that launched on Kadokawa's Comic Bridge online manga magazine on Friday.
Netflix describes the series:
Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.
The series' first season debuted on Netflix in January 2019. The third and latest season debuted in September 2021, with a fourth season incoming.
Source: Global Comic's official Twitter account