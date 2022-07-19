Booty Royale's Rui Takatō Retires From Manga Industry

Author explains that personal household circumstances have made it hard to draw manga about "boobs, sex"

Manga creator Rui Takatō announced on his Twitter account on July 10 that he is retiring from drawing manga. Takatō's statement is unclear whether his retirement will be permanent or temporary, as the author alternates between wording that implies both. In addition, his ongoing Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! ( Hagure Idol Jigokuhen ) manga will go on temporary hiatus due to the retirement.

Takatō elaborated that he had been planning the retirment since last year, and it is due to circumstances at his home making it difficult to constantly draw manga about "boobs and sex." Regarding Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! , Takatō stated that if the situation in his household changes, he might consider continuing the manga. He added that he is satisfied with his work on the manga as a hybrid "softcore porno" and "battle" manga, and that the series has constantly sold well. He also noted however that his motivation for continuing the manga was not high given the circumstances surrounding the production of the manga.

The manga had entered its climax in July 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship adult imprint, and it describes the story:

Eighteen-year-old karate expert Misora Haebaru moves to Tokyo to pursue her dream of becoming a famous singer. Unfortunately, her sleazy handlers trick her into the adult entertainment industry instead. Her only way out is to survive a martial arts tournament where she must fight her way through one hundred lustful male opponents. If she loses, she will pay the ultimate erotic price!

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine in February 2014. The magazine ended publication in December 2014, and the series moved to Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special in March 2015. Nihonbungeisha shipped the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 28, and will ship the 15th volume on August 19. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's third omnibus volume on March 29. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment also released Takatō's Devilman Grimoire manga in English.

Takatō's Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga is a completely new story for the 90s multimedia franchise Battle Athletes Victory .

The manga's prologue debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi in June 2020, and ended in March 2021. The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2021, and Funimation streamed the show as it aired.