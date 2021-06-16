Hagure Idol Jigokuhen 'Sexy Comedy' Manga Reaches Climax in July

This year's 11th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine revealed on Tuesday that Rui Takatō 's Hagure Idol Jigokuhen manga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue on July 15.

The "sexy comedy" centers on Misora Haebara, a gravure idol from Okinawa who struggles to survive in the entertainment industry. Misora joins a talent agency with the dream of becoming a singer. She reluctantly agrees to work as a gravure idol, but her agency suddenly tells her she has to perform in an adult video.

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine in February 2014. The magazine ended publication in December 2014, and the series moved to Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special in March 2015. Nihonbungeisha shipped the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 29. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Takatō's Devilman Grimoire manga in English.

Source: Manga Goraku Special issue 11