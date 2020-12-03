Seven Seas Licenses 5 Mature Manga for Ghost Ship Imprint

Call Girl in Another World , Booty Royale , Shiori's Diary , more licensed for next year

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed five manga for its Ghost Ship mature imprint: Masahiro Morio's Call Girl in Another World , Rui Takatō 's Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! , Tsuya Tsuya's Shiori's Diary , Minoru Mitsuba's Devilish Darlings Portal Fantasy , and Erefante Kaeruno's Manga Diary of a Male Porn Star .

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Call Girl in Another World ( Isekai Demo Fūzokujō Yatte Mita ) in July 2021. It describes the manga:

Stranded in a fantasy world inhabited by magical beings and demons, call girl Yuzuki has only one clue on how to get home again: her enchanted grimoire has a list of creatures she must pleasure in order to break the spell. Fortunately that's all in a day's work for this consummate professional! The skilled and chipper Yuzuki introduces her own magic to the land in this upbeat tale of service with a smile.

Morio published a one-shot of the manga in Hobunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine in November 2018, before launching a serialization of the manga in Hobunsha 's Comic Trail website in March 2019. Hobunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 17, and will publish the fifth volume on December 16.

Seven Seas will release the first two-in-one omnibus volume of Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! ( Hagure Idol Jigoku-hen ) in July 2021. It describes the manga:

Eighteen-year-old karate expert Misora Haebaru moves to Tokyo to pursue her dream of becoming a famous singer. Unfortunately, her sleazy handlers trick her into the adult entertainment industry instead. Her only way out is to survive a martial arts tournament where she must fight her way through one hundred lustful male opponents. If she loses, she will pay the ultimate erotic price!

Takatō launched the manga in Nihon Bungeisha 's Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine in April 2014. It moved to Manga Goraku Special in 2015. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's 11th volume on September 28. The manga has multiple spinoffs, including the Hagure Idol Jigoku-hen Gaiden - Princess Sarah manga, Hagure Idol Jigoku-hen Gaiden V - Voice Zaka manga and light novels, and the Hagure Idol Jigoku-hen Gaiden V manga.

Seven Seas also publishes Takatō's Devilman Grimoire manga, and Takatō is also drawing the new Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga, which is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2021.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Shiori's Diary ( Shiori no Nikki ) in August 2021. It describes the manga:

Three years into her marriage, 34-year-old Shiori finds that the sex has dried up along with whatever connection she had to her husband. When she finds her husband's diary and learns that he's taken a lover, Shiori turns a class reunion into a passionate hookup with her first boyfriend. With her world rocked and her lust reignited, there's no way she's going to stop with one hookup--or one guy, for that matter.

Tsuyu Tsuyu launched the manga in Manga Goraku Special in February 2019, and Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 6.



Seven Seas will publish the one volume of Mitsuba's Devilish Darlings Portal Fantasy ( Isekai Seikatsu no Susume ) manga in July 2021. It describes the manga:

Keitaro oversleeps one morning, and when he opens his front door, he's surprised to see another world outside! Confronted by dangerous creatures, he's thankfully taken in by a friendly (and voluptuous) half-demon. She introduces herself as Nia, and she seems very excited to meet a human--because as a half-demon, if she wants a child, she'll need to have it with a human male. Get ready for a sexy comedy adventure about Nia introducing Keitaro to her world while awkwardly attempting to seduce a human for the first time!

Mitsuba and Takeshobo published the manga's one volume on May 8 earlier this year.



Seven Seas will ship the first volume of Kaeruno's Manga Diary of a Male Porn Star ( AV Danyū Hajimemashita ) manga in September 2021. It describes the manga:

When your company goes bankrupt and your marriage is on the rocks, what's a guy to do? Move to Tokyo to become an adult film star, of course! This diary-style comedy explores the pitfalls of an everyman who tries to break into the world of porno because it seems like a pleasurable way to restart his life. He soon learns that it's a harder job than he bargained for!

Kaeruno launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website on January 24 earlier this year. Shichosha published the manga's first volume on July 9. Kaeruno (a pseudonym) describes the manga as based on his real-life experiences as a male porn actor in over 250 adult videos.



Source: Press releases